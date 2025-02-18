Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EL, ENPH, CMG

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 17,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 47,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 8,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
