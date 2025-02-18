News & Insights

Markets
EL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EL, ENPH, CMG

February 18, 2025 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total of 25,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 15,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 17,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 47,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 8,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EL options, ENPH options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
 GMFL Videos
 PGH Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein-> GMFL Videos-> PGH Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EL
ENPH
CMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.