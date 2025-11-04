Markets
EFX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EFX, ALB, PCG

November 04, 2025 — 01:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), where a total volume of 37,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 305% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 19,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 45,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 17,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 245,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.1% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 52,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EFX options, ALB options, or PCG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

