Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EAT, OKTA, GEO

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 22,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 23,266 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EAT options, OKTA options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OII YTD Return
SUZ Options Chain
GGE shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.