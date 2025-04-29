Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EAT, OKTA, GEO

April 29, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total volume of 13,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.8% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,300 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 22,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 23,266 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

