Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EA, NOV, INCY

NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) options are showing a volume of 21,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of NOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NOV. Below is a chart showing NOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw options trading volume of 6,356 contracts, representing approximately 635,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
