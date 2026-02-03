Markets
DVA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, CDNS, GPC

February 03, 2026 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 4,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 491,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 9,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 5,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, CDNS options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding IDV
 Funds Holding HIO
 SXTP YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding IDV-> Funds Holding HIO-> SXTP YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DVA
CDNS
GPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.