Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, CDNS, GPC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 4,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 491,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 9,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 5,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, CDNS options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

