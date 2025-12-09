Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCN, SBUX, COF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total of 8,972 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 897,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 4,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,000 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 39,622 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 16,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

