Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCN, SBUX, COF

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 39,622 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 16,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
