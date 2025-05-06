Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCN, ENPH, MCY

May 06, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total of 8,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 848,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 30,109 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) saw options trading volume of 1,912 contracts, representing approximately 191,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of MCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of MCY. Below is a chart showing MCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

