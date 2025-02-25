Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCN, ABNB, PACS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total of 5,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 590,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,851 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) saw options trading volume of 2,526 contracts, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, ABNB options, or PACS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.