News & Insights

Markets
DOCN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCN, ABNB, PACS

February 25, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total of 5,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 590,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,851 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) saw options trading volume of 2,526 contracts, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, ABNB options, or PACS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ARK Investment Management Top Holdings
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BZFD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WZRD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ARK Investment Management Top Holdings-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BZFD-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WZRD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOCN
ABNB
PACS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.