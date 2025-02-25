Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DOCN, ABNB, PACS

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,851 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) saw options trading volume of 2,526 contracts, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, ABNB options, or PACS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ARK Investment Management Top Holdings
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BZFD
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WZRD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.