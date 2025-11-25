Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, BC, PFSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 888,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) saw options trading volume of 5,160 contracts, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,600 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 1,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, BC options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

