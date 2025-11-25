Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, BC, PFSI

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) saw options trading volume of 5,160 contracts, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,600 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 1,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, BC options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Funds Holding DAUD
JBL market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.