Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, NCLH, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 12,117 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 51,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 18,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

