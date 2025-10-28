Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, NCLH, SWKS

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 51,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 18,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DD options, NCLH options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
