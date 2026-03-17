Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, ASTS, RDDT

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 86,232 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,200 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 33,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, ASTS options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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