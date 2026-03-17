Markets
DASH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, ASTS, RDDT

March 17, 2026 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 43,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 16,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 86,232 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,200 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 33,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DASH options, ASTS options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings History
 Apple DMA
 Department Stores Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings History-> Apple DMA-> Department Stores Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DASH
ASTS
RDDT

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