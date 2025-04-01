Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAR, PVH, PACS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), where a total volume of 28,385 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.5% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 16,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 13,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) saw options trading volume of 3,852 contracts, representing approximately 385,200 underlying shares or approximately 89% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

