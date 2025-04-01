Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAR, PVH, PACS

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 13,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) saw options trading volume of 3,852 contracts, representing approximately 385,200 underlying shares or approximately 89% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
