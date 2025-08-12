Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, UNH, LLY

August 12, 2025 — 01:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 74,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 170,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 49,187 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

