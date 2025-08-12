Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, UNH, LLY

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 170,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 49,187 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, UNH options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
