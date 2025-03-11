Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, MCD, NPO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 115,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 12,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 29,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) options are showing a volume of 1,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, MCD options, or NPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.