Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, MCD, NPO

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 29,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) options are showing a volume of 1,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, MCD options, or NPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
