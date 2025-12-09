Markets
CWAN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CWAN, OLLI, RDW

December 09, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN), where a total of 36,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,400 underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) options are showing a volume of 4,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Redwire Corp (Symbol: RDW) saw options trading volume of 26,734 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of RDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,900 underlying shares of RDW. Below is a chart showing RDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CWAN options, OLLI options, or RDW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
