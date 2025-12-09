Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CWAN, OLLI, RDW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN), where a total of 36,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 6,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,400 underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) options are showing a volume of 4,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redwire Corp (Symbol: RDW) saw options trading volume of 26,734 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of RDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,900 underlying shares of RDW. Below is a chart showing RDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

