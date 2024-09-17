Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVNA, AHCO, CPRI

AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 27,003 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 232.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 18,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, AHCO options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding RDZN
FDMT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.