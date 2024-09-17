Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVNA, AHCO, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 100,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 379.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 10,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 27,003 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 232.3% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 18,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

