Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, AMD, UAL

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 479,089 contracts, representing approximately 47.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 54,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 47,639 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
