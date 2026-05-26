Markets
CRWD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, ADBE, RCL

May 26, 2026 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 20,292 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 26,930 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 17,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, ADBE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CRWD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CRWD
ADBE
RCL

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