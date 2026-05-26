Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, ADBE, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 20,292 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 26,930 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 17,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, ADBE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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