Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, WFC, PANW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 40,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 76,426 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 12,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 35,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, WFC options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

