Markets
CRM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, WFC, PANW

January 13, 2026 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 40,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 76,426 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 12,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 35,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, WFC options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of CDI
 NXPI DMA
 Institutional Holders of TF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of CDI-> NXPI DMA-> Institutional Holders of TF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
WFC
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.