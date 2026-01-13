Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, WFC, PANW

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 76,426 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 12,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 35,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, WFC options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
