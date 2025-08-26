Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, LEU, TDOC

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 7,281 contracts, representing approximately 728,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 32,318 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 18,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.