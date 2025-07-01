Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, VEEV

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 176,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 13,247 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or VEEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SAFE Dividend Stocks
DHT market cap history
MGA market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.