Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, VEEV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 19,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 176,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 13,247 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or VEEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.