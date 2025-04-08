Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, UNH

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 191,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 7,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 23,722 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
