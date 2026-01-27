Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, GOOG, MU

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 203,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 31,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 332,505 contracts, representing approximately 33.3 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 14,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, GOOG options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
