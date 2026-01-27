Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, GOOG, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 28,662 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 203,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 31,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 332,505 contracts, representing approximately 33.3 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 14,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

