Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ADBE, GOOG

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 36,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 165,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 9,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, ADBE options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
