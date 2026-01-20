Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ADBE, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 28,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 36,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 165,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 9,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

