Markets
COST

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ADBE, GOOG

January 20, 2026 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 28,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 36,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 165,587 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 9,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, ADBE options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SCHP Dividend History
 WFC 13F Filers
 LOOP Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SCHP Dividend History-> WFC 13F Filers-> LOOP Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST
ADBE
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.