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COIN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, PLTR, MU

April 07, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 55,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 2,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 186,168 contracts, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 13,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 228,638 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 13,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, PLTR options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
 DUST YTD Return
 Industrial Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz-> DUST YTD Return-> Industrial Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
PLTR
MU

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