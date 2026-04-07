Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, PLTR, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 55,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026 , with 2,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 186,168 contracts, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 13,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 228,638 contracts, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 13,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, PLTR options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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