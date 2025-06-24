Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, NFLX, META

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 86,650 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 314% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 5,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 269,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 229.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $715 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 22,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $715 strike highlighted in orange:
