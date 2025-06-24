Markets
COIN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, NFLX, META

June 24, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 371,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 336.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 23,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 86,650 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 314% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 5,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 269,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 229.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $715 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 22,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $715 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, NFLX options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

COIN
NFLX
META

