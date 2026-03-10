Markets
CNC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CNC, TECH, UNH

March 10, 2026 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total volume of 32,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 19,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) options are showing a volume of 15,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 39,170 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNC options, TECH options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding TSEM
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ECNS
 Institutional Holders of WLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding TSEM-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ECNS-> Institutional Holders of WLY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNC
TECH
UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.