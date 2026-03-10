Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CNC, TECH, UNH

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) options are showing a volume of 15,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 39,170 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNC options, TECH options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
