CMG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, CSCO, ENR

November 11, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

November 11, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 159,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 47,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 100,180 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 25,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) options are showing a volume of 4,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of ENR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,200 underlying shares of ENR. Below is a chart showing ENR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

