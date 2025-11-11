Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, CSCO, ENR

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 100,180 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 25,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) options are showing a volume of 4,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of ENR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,200 underlying shares of ENR. Below is a chart showing ENR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
