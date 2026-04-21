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CLOV

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLOV, BYND, NOVT

April 21, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total of 58,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.4% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 27,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 502,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 73,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) saw options trading volume of 3,025 contracts, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of NOVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of NOVT. Below is a chart showing NOVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, BYND options, or NOVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Financial Shares
 Institutional Holders of NBR
 Cheap Undervalued Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Financial Shares-> Institutional Holders of NBR-> Cheap Undervalued Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLOV
BYND
NOVT

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