Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLOV, BYND, NOVT

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 502,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 73,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) saw options trading volume of 3,025 contracts, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of NOVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of NOVT. Below is a chart showing NOVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, BYND options, or NOVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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