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CLMT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLMT, GLW, AAOI

March 24, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT), where a total of 7,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 715,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,500 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 68,851 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 4,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,000 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 62,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLMT options, GLW options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
 Boston Scientific MACD
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Manufacturing Dividend Stock List-> Boston Scientific MACD-> Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLMT
GLW
AAOI

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