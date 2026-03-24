Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLMT, GLW, AAOI

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 68,851 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 4,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,000 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 62,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLMT options, GLW options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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