Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLMT, DDOG, QCOM

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 21,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 45,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
