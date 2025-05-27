Markets
CIM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CIM, POWL, DELL

May 27, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total volume of 3,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 328,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 31,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIM options, POWL options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MTSR Options Chain
 ETFs Holding APOL
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PUPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MTSR Options Chain-> ETFs Holding APOL-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PUPS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CIM
POWL
DELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.