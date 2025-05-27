Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CIM, POWL, DELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total volume of 3,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 328,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 31,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

