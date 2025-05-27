Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CIM, POWL, DELL

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 31,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,700 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIM options, POWL options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MTSR Options Chain
ETFs Holding APOL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PUPS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.