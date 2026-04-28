Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CIEN, SLS, CR

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS) options are showing a volume of 28,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 2,834 contracts, representing approximately 283,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, SLS options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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