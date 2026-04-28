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CIEN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CIEN, SLS, CR

April 28, 2026 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 14,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS) options are showing a volume of 28,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 2,834 contracts, representing approximately 283,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, SLS options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Dividend Stocks
 ETFs Holding ETM
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Yield Dividend Stocks-> ETFs Holding ETM-> Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CIEN
SLS
CR

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