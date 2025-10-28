Markets
CGON

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CGON, DECK, ARQT

October 28, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON), where a total of 4,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 941,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 19,723 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) saw options trading volume of 7,928 contracts, representing approximately 792,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CGON options, DECK options, or ARQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
