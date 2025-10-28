Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CGON, DECK, ARQT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON), where a total of 4,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 941,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 19,723 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) saw options trading volume of 7,928 contracts, representing approximately 792,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

