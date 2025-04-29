Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, WOLF, ABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 18,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 4,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 132,584 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 8,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 20,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, WOLF options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.