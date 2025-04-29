Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, WOLF, ABR

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 132,584 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 8,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 20,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, WOLF options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: George Soros Stock Picks
ETFs Holding BRSS
LXU Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.