CAVA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, WOLF, ABR

April 29, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 18,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 4,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 132,584 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 8,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,000 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 20,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, WOLF options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
