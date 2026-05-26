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CAR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, GME, NEM

May 26, 2026 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 20,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 110,203 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 110.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 17, 2027, with 15,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 74,166 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 27,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, GME options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CAR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CAR
GME
NEM

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