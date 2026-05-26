Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, GME, NEM

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 110,203 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 110.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 17, 2027, with 15,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 74,166 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 27,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAR options, GME options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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