Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, GME, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 20,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 110,203 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 110.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 17, 2027, with 15,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 74,166 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 27,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, GME options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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