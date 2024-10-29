Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CALM, ABBV, GEV

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total volume of 3,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 338,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 20,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 10,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

