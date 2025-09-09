Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: C, FIVE, TGT

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 7,946 contracts, representing approximately 794,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 47,628 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, FIVE options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BRS
Institutional Holders of FNFV
GRAL Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.