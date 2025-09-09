Markets
C

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: C, FIVE, TGT

September 09, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 73,770 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 7,946 contracts, representing approximately 794,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 47,628 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, FIVE options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BRS
 Institutional Holders of FNFV
 GRAL Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BRS-> Institutional Holders of FNFV-> GRAL Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

C
FIVE
TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.