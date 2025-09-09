Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: C, FIVE, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 73,770 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 8,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 7,946 contracts, representing approximately 794,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 47,628 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

