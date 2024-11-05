Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BYD, MQ, EXAS

Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) options are showing a volume of 28,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of MQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MQ. Below is a chart showing MQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 9,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
