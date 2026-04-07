Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BURL, CVS, FSLR

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 36,510 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 8,533 contracts, representing approximately 853,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BURL options, CVS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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