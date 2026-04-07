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BURL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BURL, CVS, FSLR

April 07, 2026 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 4,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 424,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 827,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 3,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 36,510 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 8,533 contracts, representing approximately 853,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, CVS options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Component Preferreds
 REFR Price Target
 Preferred Stocks By Industry

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Component Preferreds-> REFR Price Target-> Preferred Stocks By Industry-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BURL
CVS
FSLR

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