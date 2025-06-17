Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BUR, MCO, BTU

June 17, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR), where a total volume of 9,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 902,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) options are showing a volume of 3,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,800 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 22,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,400 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

