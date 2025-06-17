Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BUR, MCO, BTU

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) options are showing a volume of 3,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,800 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 22,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,400 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BUR options, MCO options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GGZ Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVTR
ENFY YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.