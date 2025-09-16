Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BSX, FDX, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX), where a total of 39,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 5,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,300 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 8,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 832,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 47,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

