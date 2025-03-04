Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BOX, ULTA, CAH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total volume of 6,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 662,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 2,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,610 contracts, representing approximately 461,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 10,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

