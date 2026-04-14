Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, MS, ELV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 5,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 529,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $945 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $945 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 33,465 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 7,637 contracts, representing approximately 763,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,100 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, MS options, or ELV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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