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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, MS, ELV

April 14, 2026 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 5,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 529,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $945 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $945 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 33,465 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 7,637 contracts, representing approximately 763,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,100 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, MS options, or ELV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DRIP Returns Calculator
 THRD Insider Buying
 Dividend Growth Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BLK
MS
ELV

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