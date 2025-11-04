Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, RH, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 1,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 270,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4460 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 83 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4460 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,977 contracts, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares or approximately 43% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 18,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, RH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.