Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, RH, PANW

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,977 contracts, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares or approximately 43% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 18,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, RH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FBHS
DXUV Options Chain
EWBC Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.