Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, RH, PANW

November 04, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 1,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 270,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4460 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 83 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,977 contracts, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares or approximately 43% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 18,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, RH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FBHS
 DXUV Options Chain
 EWBC Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FBHS-> DXUV Options Chain-> EWBC Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
RH
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.