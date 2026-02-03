Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GWW, ARES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 4,205 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 420,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4850 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4850 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 3,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 357,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.6% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 14,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

