BILL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BILL, GEV, CHDN

December 02, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 13,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,400 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 13,407 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) options are showing a volume of 2,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BILL options, GEV options, or CHDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

