Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BEPC, LNG, OKLO

January 20, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), where a total volume of 3,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 366,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of BEPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of BEPC. Below is a chart showing BEPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 7,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 740,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 50,079 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,200 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

