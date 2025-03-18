Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BECN, HROW, HUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN), where a total of 9,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 917,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.7% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 968,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 3,609 contracts, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 12,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BECN options, HROW options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.