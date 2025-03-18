News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BECN, HROW, HUM

March 18, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN), where a total of 9,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 917,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.7% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 968,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 3,609 contracts, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 12,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BECN options, HROW options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
