Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BE, LMND, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 18,007 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.7% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,900 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 9,554 contracts, representing approximately 955,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,266 contracts, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, LMND options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.