Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BE, LMND, MDGL

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 9,554 contracts, representing approximately 955,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,266 contracts, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
